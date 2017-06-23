But this isn't a sneak peak from the Discovery itself, instead the shots show off the USS Shenzhou, another vessel featuring in the series. Those two figures on the (extremely sleek) transporter deck? Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) and Shenzhou Captain Philippa Georgiou (Michelle Yeoh).

And yes, it looks as if the pair are donning body armour as they wait to be beamed off-ship. Their new suits don’t look like they could counter a Vulcan death grip, but maybe the black breastplates will save the lives of those red expendable Starfleet recruits killed off in most Trek stories.

Also worthy of note: one of those blurred backs in the background belongs to Lt Saru (Doug Jones – left), a new Trek alien who will have a “key role” to play in the series.

But where's the titular vessel and its crew? Set your phasers to stun: earlier this week the show also released a look at Harry Potter star Jason Isaacs, captain of the Discovery, in full uniform.

And we won’t have to wait too long to see him steering the ship to new frontiers: the 15-episode first season is set for an autumn release date.

Advertisement

Star Trek: Discovery comes to Netflix on 25th September