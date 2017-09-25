Star Trek: Discovery was delayed by football and fans were NOT happy
The NFL delayed the Discovery's US launch, and viewers are now in all-out war with sports fans
After almost 12 years the wait was nearly over: Earth was about to boldly go to unseen frontiers in a new Star Trek series. However, the launch of Star Trek: Discovery was halted by a mysterious human custom: football.
After CBS's NFL coverage overran, US sci-fi geeks had to wait for an extra 20 minutes to engage with the new show.
That meant Trekkies tuning in to see the launch of the USS Discovery had to sit through news magazine show 60 Minutes with Oprah Winfrey. And they were not happy.
And it left some a little confused...
To many sci-fi geeks, the delay resurfaced ill-feelings towards sports fans…
But, finally, after all the delays and frustration, the USS Discovery flew onto screens…
And not just in the US – the first two episodes of Star Trek: Discovery are available to UK viewers via Netflix now. And yes, as you can see from our review, it's definitely worth a watch.