Star Trek: Discovery renewed for third series with new co-showrunner
It’s all systems go for season three of the sci-fi drama
Star Trek: Discovery has been renewed for a third series – and a new co-showrunner has been added to the sci-fi drama.
Michelle Paradise, who has worked on US vampire series The Originals, will be joining Star Trek: Discovery as a showrunner alongside producer Alex Kurtzman.
- Everything you need to know about Star Trek: Discovery season two on Netflix
- RadioTimes.com newsletter: get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox
- Watch full series of Patrick Melrose, Save Me and In the Long Run for FREE on RadioTimes.com
“Michelle joined us midway through season two and energized the room with her ferocious knowledge of Trek,” Kurtzman said.
“Her grasp of character and story detail, her drive and her focus have already become essential in ensuring the Trek legacy, and her fresh perspective always keeps us looking forward. I’m proud to say Michelle and I are officially running Star Trek: Discovery together.”
Star Trek: Discovery has been under three different leaderships so far. The series was originally developed under Bryan Fuller, then changed to Gretchen Berg and Aaron Harberts for season one, before switching to Kurtzman for season two.
More like this
- Listen to the RadioTimes.com Podcast now: subscribe on iTunes / subscribe on Google Podcasts
Given that we’re only half-way through series two, plot details for the third season are still firmly under wraps. For now, Anson Mount’s Captain Christopher Pike is running the ship – but who knows who’ll be in the big chair next time around?
Star Trek: Discovery season one is available in full on Netflix UK with episodes of season two dropping weekly on the streaming service.