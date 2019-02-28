“Michelle joined us midway through season two and energized the room with her ferocious knowledge of Trek,” Kurtzman said.

“Her grasp of character and story detail, her drive and her focus have already become essential in ensuring the Trek legacy, and her fresh perspective always keeps us looking forward. I’m proud to say Michelle and I are officially running Star Trek: Discovery together.”

Star Trek: Discovery has been under three different leaderships so far. The series was originally developed under Bryan Fuller, then changed to Gretchen Berg and Aaron Harberts for season one, before switching to Kurtzman for season two.

Given that we’re only half-way through series two, plot details for the third season are still firmly under wraps. For now, Anson Mount’s Captain Christopher Pike is running the ship – but who knows who’ll be in the big chair next time around?

Star Trek: Discovery season one is available in full on Netflix UK with episodes of season two dropping weekly on the streaming service.