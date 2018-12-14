"This angel showed me an apocalyptic vision, someone... or something is going to end all sentient life in the galaxy," he says. “There’s a great responsibility at hand, this could be the defining moment for multiple civilizations—millions of lives.”

Alongside a tease of The Red Angel, the trailer also crams in glimpses of Klingon combat, zero-G rescues, Saru imprisoned by a slimy monster, Anson Mount’s Captain Pike and the return of Mirror Universe evil Empress version of Philippa Georgiou, back to show off her swish badge for Starfleet black ops squad Section 31.

Just how all of this fits together into one story arc we can’t exactly be sure, but one thing's certain: upcoming episodes will take Discovery where no Trekkie has been before.