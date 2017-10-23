"In just six episodes, Star Trek: Discovery has driven subscriber growth, critical acclaim and huge global fan interest for the first premium version of this great franchise," said Marc DeBevoise, CBS Interactive's President and Chief Operation Officer.

"This series has a remarkable creative team and cast who have demonstrated their ability to carry on the Star Trek legacy. We are extremely proud of what they've accomplished and are thrilled to be bringing fans a second season of this tremendous series."

The first six episodes are currently available to watch on Netflix, with new episodes dropping every Monday. Season one is to be split into two 'chapters', the first one concluding on November 13th and picking up again – for six more episodes – in January 2018. It is not yet clear how many episodes the second series will consist of.