Haunted by her mutiny against her Captain and mentor in the series premiere, Burnham appears in the trailer after some period of imprisonment, only to find herself recruited by enigmatic Captain Gabriel Lorca (Jason Isaacs) to serve on his ship – against the better judgement of his superiors.

Dealing with the distrust of those around her that sometimes brews into violence – one scene in the trailer apparently shows her brawling in a canteen – Burnham soon also realises that the Discovery is not all that it seems, with some mysterious new scientific advancement hidden on board.

The trailer also teases future clashes with the Klingon isolationists encountered in the first episodes, visits to strange new worlds, hand-to-hand battles with Vulcans and some sort of strange animal stalking the corridors of the ship, as well as the return of a character from the original series – con artist Harry Mudd, played by Roger C Carmel in the 1960s and now portrayed by Rainn Wilson as a younger man.

More like this

All in all, this looks like a turn to more traditional Star Trek – different missions and enemies across the episodes of a series, focused on a singular crew – than we saw in the first couple of episodes, even while the bigger, more cinematic war with the Klingons rages on in the background.

So could this be a mix of old Trek and new Trek that will finally unite die-hard fans with newcomers? If so, we’d have to quote Captain Lorca at the end of this new footage – “Imagine the possibilities.”

Advertisement

Star Trek: Discovery releases new episodes on Netflix UK on Mondays