Meet the cast of Star Trek: Discovery
Jason Isaacs and The Walking Dead's Sonequa Martin-Green lead the new fleet
After 12 years off telly, Star Trek makes a triumphant return to our screens this month, with the launch of Star Trek: Discovery – showing on Netflix here in the UK.
Set 10 years before Captain Kirk, Spock and the rest of the original crew of the Starship Enterprise took to the skies, the new show follows the adventures of Sonequa Martin Green's First Officer Michael Burnham aboard USS Discovery.
While both Netflix and CBS are keeping hush hush about the finer details, we have been drip fed enough information to get a good idea of what we're in for.
Find out everything we know so far about the cast for Star Trek: Discovery below.
USS Discovery
Michael Burnham - Sonequa Martin-Green
Who does she play? First Officer Michael Burnham, a human who was raised on Vulcan by Spock's father Sarek.
Where have I seen her before? The actress is best known for roles as Sasha Williams in The Walking Dead and Courtney Wells in US courtroom drama The Good Wife.
Gabriel Lorca - Jason Isaacs
Who does he play? Captain of the USS Discovery. Isaacs has described his character as "probably more f***ed up than [any previous Star Trek captain]", which is exciting.
Where have I seen him before? Isaacs played Lucius Malfoy in the Harry Potter series. His most recent TV role was in Netflix's sci-fi hit The OA.
Paul Stamlets - Anthony Rapp
Who does he play? Lieutenant aboard the Starship Discovery, and the first openly gay character in a Star Trek TV series.
Where have I seen him before? Rapp starred as Russell Crowe's classmate Bender in A Beautiful Mind.
Dr. Hugh Culber - Wilson Cruz
Who does he play? A medical officer aboard the ship, who is in a relationship with Rapp's Lieutenant Paul Stamlets. So, the second openly gay character in a Star Trek TV series.
Where have I seen him before? Alongside Claire Danes and Jared Leto in the 1990s teen dramedy My So-Called Life.
Ash Tyler - Shazad Latif
Who does he play? A former prisoner of war suffering from PTSD.
Where have I seen him before? The British actor played Clem Fandango in Toast of London and Dr Henry Jekyl in Penny Dreadful.
Lieutenant Saru - Doug Jones
Who does he play? A Kelpian (that's a type of alien), the first of his kind to join the starfleet. Kelpians are a totally new species to the franchise. Jones told Entertainment Weekly that they have the ability to "sense the coming of death" (handy, I guess...) and that the producers told him that Saru is "the Spock of the series".
Where have I seen him before? Lots of things, but you may not have realised - he's always in deep make-up. He played the terrifying monster with eyes in his hands in Pan's Labyrinth, and one of the Gentlemen in Buffy The Vampire Slayer season 4 episode 'Hush'.
Harry Mudd - Rainn Wilson
Who does he play? An intergalactic con-artist who first appeared as a recurring character in the original Star Trek series.
Where have I seen him before? As Dwight Schrute, the Gareth of the US version of The Office.
USS Shenzou
Philippa Georgiou - Michelle Yeoh
Who does she play? Captain of USS Shenzou and mentor to Michael Burnham, who is initially stationed aboard her ship.
Where have I seen her before? As Chinese spy Wai Lin in the first of a bad bunch of Bond films, Tomorrow Never Dies, or perhaps in 2007 martial arts epic Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon.
The Klingons
T'Kuvma - Chris Obi
Who does he play? A hardcore Klingon leader, whose people observe a stricter code than their peers. Orthodox Klingons, if you will.
Where have I seen him before? As Anubis in Amazon's American Gods, or perhaps Mirror Man in Snow White and the Huntsman.
Kol - Kenneth Mitchell
Who does he play? Kol of the house of Kor. He's second in command to T'Kuvma.
Where have I seen him before? Keen-eyed viewers may remember him from guest spots on CSI, The Mentalist and Bones over the years.
Star Trek: Discovery launches on Netflix on Monday 25th September.