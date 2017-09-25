While both Netflix and CBS are keeping hush hush about the finer details, we have been drip fed enough information to get a good idea of what we're in for.

Find out everything we know so far about the cast for Star Trek: Discovery below.

USS Discovery

Michael Burnham - Sonequa Martin-Green

Who does she play? First Officer Michael Burnham, a human who was raised on Vulcan by Spock's father Sarek.

Where have I seen her before? The actress is best known for roles as Sasha Williams in The Walking Dead and Courtney Wells in US courtroom drama The Good Wife.

Gabriel Lorca - Jason Isaacs

Who does he play? Captain of the USS Discovery. Isaacs has described his character as "probably more f***ed up than [any previous Star Trek captain]", which is exciting.

Where have I seen him before? Isaacs played Lucius Malfoy in the Harry Potter series. His most recent TV role was in Netflix's sci-fi hit The OA.

Paul Stamlets - Anthony Rapp

Who does he play? Lieutenant aboard the Starship Discovery, and the first openly gay character in a Star Trek TV series.

Where have I seen him before? Rapp starred as Russell Crowe's classmate Bender in A Beautiful Mind.

Dr. Hugh Culber - Wilson Cruz

Who does he play? A medical officer aboard the ship, who is in a relationship with Rapp's Lieutenant Paul Stamlets. So, the second openly gay character in a Star Trek TV series.

Where have I seen him before? Alongside Claire Danes and Jared Leto in the 1990s teen dramedy My So-Called Life.

Ash Tyler - Shazad Latif

Who does he play? A former prisoner of war suffering from PTSD.

Where have I seen him before? The British actor played Clem Fandango in Toast of London and Dr Henry Jekyl in Penny Dreadful.

Lieutenant Saru - Doug Jones

Who does he play? A Kelpian (that's a type of alien), the first of his kind to join the starfleet. Kelpians are a totally new species to the franchise. Jones told Entertainment Weekly that they have the ability to "sense the coming of death" (handy, I guess...) and that the producers told him that Saru is "the Spock of the series".

Where have I seen him before? Lots of things, but you may not have realised - he's always in deep make-up. He played the terrifying monster with eyes in his hands in Pan's Labyrinth, and one of the Gentlemen in Buffy The Vampire Slayer season 4 episode 'Hush'.

Harry Mudd - Rainn Wilson

Who does he play? An intergalactic con-artist who first appeared as a recurring character in the original Star Trek series.

Where have I seen him before? As Dwight Schrute, the Gareth of the US version of The Office.

USS Shenzou

Philippa Georgiou - Michelle Yeoh

Who does she play? Captain of USS Shenzou and mentor to Michael Burnham, who is initially stationed aboard her ship.

Where have I seen her before? As Chinese spy Wai Lin in the first of a bad bunch of Bond films, Tomorrow Never Dies, or perhaps in 2007 martial arts epic Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon.

The Klingons

T'Kuvma - Chris Obi

Who does he play? A hardcore Klingon leader, whose people observe a stricter code than their peers. Orthodox Klingons, if you will.

Where have I seen him before? As Anubis in Amazon's American Gods, or perhaps Mirror Man in Snow White and the Huntsman.

Kol - Kenneth Mitchell

Who does he play? Kol of the house of Kor. He's second in command to T'Kuvma.

Where have I seen him before? Keen-eyed viewers may remember him from guest spots on CSI, The Mentalist and Bones over the years.

Star Trek: Discovery launches on Netflix on Monday 25th September.