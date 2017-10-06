So why the change? It could be that CBS doesn't want to lose momentum – the show is a huge reason why US audiences have been signing up to streaming service CBS All Access. Alongside the announcement came a statement from President of CBS Interactive, Marc DeBevoise, saying: "The build-up to the show's premiere led us to a record-setting month, week and ultimately day of sign-ups. The second week of the series has also exceeded our expectations.”

But what will the impact be on the narrative structure of the show? After all, it would have made sense that the first part of the season ended with a cliffhanger or major revelation – something to keep fans speculating about while the show’s off the air. Won't moving this make the series work less as a whole?

Not necessarily. Presuming episode eight is the first chapter’s most action-packed, there might not be any harm moving this to part one’s penultimate instalment. Look at Game of Thrones: most of the action normally takes place in its penultimate episode, with the fallout dealt with in the finale. And, in case you didn’t notice, Thrones is still quite a popular TV show.

More like this

So, whatever the reason, we’re welcoming the move. After all, how could be argue with more Stark Trek sooner?

Advertisement

Star Trek: Discovery continues next Monday on Netflix