The former Fast and Furious director shared an image of a Starfleet uniform, along with what we could interpret to be a tribute to the late great Leonard Nimoy's Mr Spock.

Details of the plot of Star Trek Beyond – written by Simon Pegg and Doug Jung, and produced by Abrams, Roberto Orci and Bryan Bruk – are scant, but the title does suggestion that space exploration will be at its core. After all, when last we saw the crew of the Enterprise (after their run-in with Benedict Cumberbatch's Khan in Into Darkness) she was preparing for a five year voyage into the unknown.

And with The Hollywood Reporter revealing that stars Chris Pine and Zachary Quinto have signed on for a fourth film, we can only assume that Beyond is just the beginning.

Star Trek beyond is due in UK cinemas in August 2018