Star Trek 3 director marks his maiden voyage by boldly revealing official film title
Star Trek Beyond is the third film in the rebooted franchise, but the first to be directed by someone other than JJ Abrams
Space may be known as the final frontier but it seems as though the voyages of the starship Enterprise will take her crew far beyond it in Star Trek 3 – at least that's what new director Justin Lin wants us to think anyway.
The man who's taken the reins of the Star Trek reboot from one JJ Abrams (his presence was required in a galaxy far, far away) took to Twitter to reveal that the newest instalment in Kirk and Spock's adventures is to be known as Star Trek Beyond.
The former Fast and Furious director shared an image of a Starfleet uniform, along with what we could interpret to be a tribute to the late great Leonard Nimoy's Mr Spock.
Details of the plot of Star Trek Beyond – written by Simon Pegg and Doug Jung, and produced by Abrams, Roberto Orci and Bryan Bruk – are scant, but the title does suggestion that space exploration will be at its core. After all, when last we saw the crew of the Enterprise (after their run-in with Benedict Cumberbatch's Khan in Into Darkness) she was preparing for a five year voyage into the unknown.
And with The Hollywood Reporter revealing that stars Chris Pine and Zachary Quinto have signed on for a fourth film, we can only assume that Beyond is just the beginning.
Star Trek beyond is due in UK cinemas in August 2018