The 95-year-old, who created many of our beloved Avengers characters such as Spider-Man, Iron Man, Doctor Strange, The Hulk and Black Panther, took to Twitter on Sunday to offer the services of his superhero to Rowling's Hogwarts students.

"Hey @JK_Rowling if you ever want me to send Doctor Strange and The X-Men to Hogwards to teach a few classes, just let me know," he tweeted. "I think they could also hold down the fort against Voldemort."

While the student body at the school of witchcraft and wizardry managed to hold their own surprisingly capably against the dark lord's army, we reckon having the likes of Wolverine and Steven Strange on board may have helped to limit the collateral damage, in the very least.

Rowling has yet to respond to his tweet, but the fans are already getting excited, imagining the various ways in which the two worlds could interact - check out some of their best tweets below.