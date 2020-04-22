Writer Steven Moffat will be joining in on the Tweet-along set to take place on 6th May at 7pm, with "special surprises" promised to fans.

The Doctor Who watchalong events have become a big part of lockdown life for many fans, offering the unique chance to watch cherished episodes of the sci-fi series with the people who made them and get some behind-the-scenes insights.

Last weekend, David Tennant and Catherine Tate got involved in the action, setting up a special shared Twitter account to revisit the epic two-part finale to series four, The Stolen Earth and Journey's End, with many tuning in for the ride.

The event also saw the release of a touching Sarah Jane tribute in memory of the late Elisabeth Sladen.

The Girl in the Fireplace Tweet-along will take place on 6th May at 7pm. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV Guide.