Sophia Myles is joining Doctor Who Tweet-along of The Girl in the Fireplace
Online watchalong events continue to reunite faces from fan favourite episodes of Who
Sophia Myles has announced that she will be taking part in an upcoming Doctor Who Tweet-along of The Girl in the Fireplace.
She played the title character in the acclaimed fourth episode of the second series, which co-starred David Tennant, Billie Piper and Noel Clarke as the Doctor and his companions.
Writer Steven Moffat will be joining in on the Tweet-along set to take place on 6th May at 7pm, with "special surprises" promised to fans.
The Doctor Who watchalong events have become a big part of lockdown life for many fans, offering the unique chance to watch cherished episodes of the sci-fi series with the people who made them and get some behind-the-scenes insights.
Last weekend, David Tennant and Catherine Tate got involved in the action, setting up a special shared Twitter account to revisit the epic two-part finale to series four, The Stolen Earth and Journey's End, with many tuning in for the ride.
More like this
The event also saw the release of a touching Sarah Jane tribute in memory of the late Elisabeth Sladen.
The Girl in the Fireplace Tweet-along will take place on 6th May at 7pm. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV Guide.