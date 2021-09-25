Sophia Di Martino doesn’t know if she’ll be back for Loki season 2

Marvel’s latest Disney Plus series Loki was a massive hit that made a breakout star of series co-lead Sophia Di Martino, who played Sylvie (an alternate-timeline version of Tom Hiddleston’s Loki) across the offbeat adventure.

Now, season two has been confirmed – but despite her importance to the story Di Martino says she’s not sure whether she’ll be back for the next run, noting that she’s as in the dark as the fans about what comes next.

“Honestly, I know very little,” she told RadioTimes.com in an interview for her new indie movie Sweetheart.

“I don’t think — I don’t even know if they’ve started writing it yet. Honestly, I have no idea. I mean, I’d love to be involved, but I’m going to kind of… I’m going to have to wait and see, just like everyone.”

Of course, it could be that the actor is playing coy to dodge any awkward questions about what’s next – but given how wild and unexpected Loki season one turned out, we can’t ignore the possibility that season two could also go in a surprising direction, even if that does mean less Sylvie.

On the other hand, given the fan reaction, it would be a bizarre choice for Marvel to drop one of the series’ most popular characters, so it’s likely that Sylvie’s Loki future is relatively secure (at least in casting terms – the character looked to be in a bit of trouble last time we saw her).

“It was surreal and overwhelming at times,” Di Martino said, “but really lovely, just to see how much the fans were engaging.

“And a new audience has been brought in as well. You know, lots of people watched Loki that don’t usually watch that kind of show. That was really nice to see. People seem to really like Sylvie, and it inspired a lot of fan art and kind of edits that people do. It’s just amazing to see it all, really.”

Fingers crossed that wave of fan love is only just beginning – and in the meantime, check out what else Di Martino has been working on…

Sophia Di Martino stars in Sweetheart, in UK cinemas now.