Exclusive – Loki star says she “wouldn’t turn her nose up” at playing a Time Lord as fans make Doctor Who comparisons

The third episode of Loki saw Tom Hiddleston’s god of mischief (sort of) bond with his female variant Sylvie, aka Lady Loki or potentially the Enchantress.

Advertisement

The third entry to the six-part series offered a dramatic shift in tone, pacing and set design as the pair time-jumped to the soon-to-be-destroyed planet of Lamentis. Many fans were quick to point out the similarities between the third episode and Doctor Who, which often features time-travel, would-be buddies and planets on the brink of total annihilation.

And Sophia Di Martino, who plays Sylvie in the Disney+ series, agrees.

“I see what they mean [about the episode] – the duo, as well,” she told RadioTimes.com. “We’re each other’s companion!”

Stop scrolling, start watching. Get exclusive newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. Sign up to receive the freshest reviews and recommendations for Streaming and On Demand Thanks, you are now signed up to our On Demand newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

When asked if she could she see herself as the Doctor, or maybe even the Master, she said: “I wouldn’t turn my nose up at it. But I haven’t really given it much thought, to be honest. I haven’t read any of that stuff.”

With rumours that Jodie Whittaker will be leaving Doctor Who after its upcoming thirteenth series gaining track, anything is possible.

Di Martino added: “It’s exciting, though. I just like that people, you know, have all these theories, and are being inspired by Loki. It’s great to watch.

“[Episode 3] was almost like doing a play. You really got to get onto a deeper level, into their sort of banter, their relationship, and how that is changing. And it was also really refreshing just to do some proper dialogue scenes, because up until that point, I think I’d just been beating people up.

“So it was really great to really get in there, and do some character work with the two of them.”

Advertisement

Loki airs on Disney+ on Wednesdays. Looking for something else to watch? Check out the best shows on Disney+ or the best movies on Disney+. You can also plan your viewing with our TV Guide or visit our dedicated Sci-Fi hub for the latest news.