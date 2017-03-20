A long time ago in a galaxy far far away/December in your local cinema Rogue One: A Star Wars story finally answered the saga’s oldest plot hole. Turns out the reason the Death Star came built with a giant exhaust port that led exactly to the core of the entire space station was a sabotaging design from double-agent Mads Mikkelsen’s Galen Erso.

And, as we saw at the end of Rogue One, some bolshie Rebels rescued the plans from Scariff, passing them on to a CGI-youthful Princess Leia. In other words, the first Star Wars anthology film leads straight into the first ever Star Wars movie, now referred to as A New Hope.