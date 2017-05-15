And then there’s a whole X-Jet of characters we get a glimpse of in action, including photon manipulator Eclipse, teleporter Blink, magnetic-field creator Polaris and super-athlete Thunderbird.

So, what will actually happen in this Marvel series from X-Men film director Bryan Singer? Well, The Gifted follows a suburban couple (Amy Acker and Stephen Moyer) who discover their children possess special powers. This forces them on the run from the pesky government, right into the hands of an underground network of mutants.

And if nothing else, the first episode will be worth a watch for the obligatory cameo from Stan Lee, who will have hopefully stopped chatting to The Watchers by then…

The Gifted will air in late 2017-early 2018