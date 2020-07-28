The publication reports that the idea of a Solo spin-off "has evolved into a true continuation of where the story left off at the end of the 2018 film", with the film's cast expected to return.

Earlier this month, Ehrenreich revealed on Josh Horowitz's Happy Sad Confused podcast that he would love to do a Solo sequel on the condition that "it would have to be the right version of it".

He's also said that while he didn't know anything about a potential sequel, he had heard some rumours about happenings in the Star Wars world.

"I think our movie was kind of the last of the conventional-era Star Wars movie release time. I've heard soooome stuff, but nothing concrete," he told Esquire.

Since Ehrenreich's comments, various rumours of different Solo spin-offs have surfaced, including a possible Disney+ series focused on Lando Calrissian, with Atlanta's Donald Glover reprising his role as the intergalactic smuggler.

Solo: A Star Wars Story, which debuted in cinemas in May 2018, also starred Woody Harrelson, Emilia Clarke, Thandie Newton, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Paul Bettany.

The film, which was originally directed by Phil Lord and Chris Miller before Ron Howard took over, earned $393.2 million (£305.39 million) at the box office but needed at least $500 million to break even.

A Solo sequel would be the latest Star Wars project to land on Disney+ after the streamer announced earlier this month that Clone Wars spin-off Star Wars: The Bad Batch would be arriving on the platform next year.

