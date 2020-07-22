The Community star previously played the iconic character in Solo: A Star Wars Story, and his performance was single out as one of the highlights of that film - so if he were to get his own series it would undoubtedly be exciting news for fans.

The podcast mentioned that a possible title for the series was the Calrissian Chronicles, but even if the rumours are true, little is known about the potential series at this stage.

It is not the first time rumours of this kind have emerged, with previous reports that Glover was set to reprise his role for a new series earlier doing the rounds in late 2019.

In 2018, Solo scriptwriter Jonathan Kasdan said he would like to see a Lando movie, telling Screen Rant, "First of all, I’m dying to see a Lando film. I would help in any way I was asked to. I think that’s a great movie.

"I mean, I think you know one of the things though that’s interesting is, I want to see a Lando film very similarly to the way I think Larry [his father, Lawrence Kasdan] was excited about a Han film.”

Recently, Billy Dee Williams - who played the character in the original trilogy - reprised his role for an appearance in The Rise of Skywalker.

RadioTimes.com has approached Disney for comment.

