However, before immediately going to binge watch it, fans should know that the dystopian thriller will not be returning for a fifth season.

It was announced back in June 2022 by Deadline that Snowpiercer would end with season 4 on TNT.

In a statement to Deadline at the time, a spokesperson for the network said: "We can confirm that Snowpiercer will end after a successful, multi-season run on TNT. Its talented writers, actors and crew took an extraordinary premise and brought it to life in thrilling ways. It was critically acclaimed, had a significant impact on the post-apocalyptic genre and now remains in the hearts and minds of fans forever."

So, after five months without a UK release - how can fans tune into Snowpiercer? Scroll down to find out more!

How to watch Snowpiercer in the UK

Sean Bean in Snowpiercer. Netflix

All four seasons of Snowpiercer are available to watch on ITVX now.

The series has been released ITV's streaming site as an exclusive new boxset, with every single episode available to watch right now.

Starring the likes of Jennifer Connelly, Daveed Diggs and Sean Bean, the synopsis reads: "The remnants of humanity inhabit a gigantic, perpetually moving train that circles the now-frozen globe."

To watch the series, fans can head over to ITV.com, create and account and tune in!

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Snowpiercer seasons 1-4 are available to watch ITVX now.

Ad

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.