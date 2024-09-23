It was announced back in June 2022 that the fourth season of Snowpiercer would be its last, before US network TNT decided not to air it. The show subsequently found a new home on AMC.

Speaking to TV Line about the finale, showrunner Paul Zbyszewski revealed that "there was talk" about potentially continuing beyond season 4 if it was successful, but admitted that "the sentiment was, yeah, this is most likely the last season".

He continued: "So in my mind, going forward and trying to plot out the season, I knew there was going to be a definitive end to it — and that was confirmed pretty early on."

Jennifer Connelly in Snowpiercer. AMC

Going on to speak about the very end of the show, Zbyszewski was asked what would happen to the titular train following the events of the finale.

He said: "What becomes of the actual Snowpiercer train? That’s a good question. That will be for someone else to answer.

"Right now, it’s parked at New Eden, for all I know — until somebody else decides to take it out for a spin, and see what else is going on in the world."

Could this mean that the show will indeed return at some point? While it seems unlikely at this point, it appears Zbyszewski isn't ruling it out completely.

The series is based on both the 2013 Bong Joon-ho film of the same name and the 1982 French graphic novel Le Transperceneige by Jacques Lob, Benjamin Legrand and Jean-Marc Rochette, and stars Daveed Diggs and Jennifer Connelly.

Snowpiercer season 4 is available to watch on AMC in the US – with a UK release date still unconfirmed.

