Snowpiercer series is cancelled after four seasons

The dystopian thriller series is currently in production on season 4, with Deadline reporting that the cast's contracts have not been renewed for more episodes, meaning they are able to book other jobs, similar to the way Netflix's Mindhunter ended.

The Snowpiercer TV series, based on Bong Joon-ho's 2013 film, is coming to an end, pulling into the station with its upcoming fourth and final season.

The show is produced by TNT in the USA, with Netflix holding the rights to stream the episodes here in the UK.

A TNT spokesperson confirmed in a statement to Deadline: "We can confirm that Snowpiercer will end after a successful, multi-season run on TNT. Its talented writers, actors and crew took an extraordinary premise and brought it to life in thrilling ways.

"It was critically acclaimed, had a significant impact on the post-apocalyptic genre and now remains in the hearts and minds of fans forever."

The cast of Snowpiercer. Netflix

The series tells the story of perpetually moving train with the last remnants of humanity onboard, after the world became a frozen wasteland.

It stars Jennifer Connelly as Melanie, the train's Head of Hospitality, and Daveed Diggs as Andre, a former detective living in the tail end of the train. The show was developed by Josh Friedman and Graeme Manson.

The end of the last season saw the train's passengers split into two groups, including those who remained with Melanie and those who joined Layton in New Eden, a warm spot off the train where humans are able to survive.

Both the film and the series examine issues of class, climate and social injustice and were based on 1982 French graphic novel Le Transperceneige by Jacques Lob, Benjamin Legrand and Jean-Marc Rochette.

It's unknown whether the decision was made to end the show early enough for this to be factored into the scripts, or whether the filmed ending will leave threads hanging, with the initial intention of more episodes.

The only thing we really know for sure is that Snowpiercer season 4 will be its final journey. As things stand currently, there will be no Snowpiercer season 5.

Snowpiercer seasons 1-3 are available on Netflix now and the series will return in 2023. For more, check out our dedicated Sci-Fi page or our full TV Guide.