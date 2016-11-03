According to a release, the “sneak peek” will see Capaldi’s Doctor and companion Nardole (Marr Lucas) team up with a journalist (Charity Wakefield) and a masked vigilante (Justin Chatwin), set to “defend New York from a terrifying alien invasion.” Other cast members in the episode, titled The Return of Doctor Mysterio, include Adetomiwa Edun, Aleksandar Jovanovic and Logan Hoffman.

Oh, and there's also this picture from the clip (bit of a teaser for a teaser) which shows the Doctor talking on the phone. We envy his roaming contract.

Of course, this announcement isn’t a huge surprise. The preview follows in a long tradition of the BBC’s Children in Need Appeal airing exclusive Doctor Who teasers, beginning in 2005 with a specially-filmed look at David Tennant’s Tenth Doctor in action and continuing ever since with a mix of one-off sketches and clips from upcoming episodes.

Here’s hoping this one can live up to expectations.

The Doctor Who clip will form part of BBC Children in Need’s Appeal Show on Friday 18th November, 7pm, BBC One whilst the 60 minute special will air later in the year at Christmas