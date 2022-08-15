She-Hulk writer teases "exciting" new MCU characters from comics

Tatiana Maslany plays Jennifer Walters, a woman who inadvertently gains gamma-powered super strength after getting into a car accident with her cousin, Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo).

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is introducing one of Marvel's most celebrated superheroes to its growing live-action universe, but comic book readers can expect other new additions beyond the title character.

Fortunately, Jen is able to keep her composure in the way that Bruce never could in his early days, allowing her to return to work as a high-flying lawyer in Los Angeles, California.

Under this premise, the show looks set to feature some notable guest appearances, with Abomination (Tim Roth), Wong (Benedict Wong) and even Daredevil (Charlie Cox) all confirmed by the trailers released so far.

When asked by RadioTimes.com whether any cameo appearances are yet to be revealed, She-Hulk head writer Jessica Gao teased the imminent arrival of comic book characters who haven't yet been seen in the MCU.

"I wouldn't call them cameos because it's more that there are some characters that we pulled from the comics that we've never seen in the MCU," she revealed.

"And that was very fun and exciting, being able to bring new characters now into the Marvel universe. That was very exciting for us and I hope it delights people."

Cameos have been both boon and bane to the MCU in recent years, providing the franchise with some of its most memorable moments, but also being a source of disappointment when the wildest fan theories prove untrue.

Hopefully any cameos (or lack thereof) in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law won't overshadow the lead character herself, who has been a major player in the comic books since her introduction in 1980.

