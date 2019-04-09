The most recent superhero offering from DC grossed an impressive $159 million over its opening weekend; as one of the studio's biggest hits yet, Warner Bros. and DC have now started development on a follow-up.

Shazam!’s screenwriter Henry Gayden is reportedly being lined up to return for the sequel, with director David F. Sandberg and producer Peter Safran also on board, according to Deadline.

The film will continue the adventures of young foster kid Billy Batson, who is imbued with superpowers after an ancient wizard picks him out to be a new champion. Every time he says Shazam, Billy transforms into a Superman-esque character (played by Zachary Levi).

While Billy initially gets a kick out of his new abilities, he quickly learns great power harbours greater responsibilities, especially when he comes face to face with new villain Dr Sivana (Mark Strong).

Shazam!’s post-credit scenes already set the characters up for a sequel, with Sivana now being recruited by the scheming Mr Mind.

Sandberg himself said he was keen on doing more with Shazam!, teasing ideas for a sequel in the future.

“There’s certainly more you could do with the character and the story,” he told RadioTimes.com.

Shazam! is in cinemas now