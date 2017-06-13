The event will be hosted by BBC presenter Jason Mohammed with Alastair King on conducting duties, as well as “monsters and surprises” throughout the night.

Tickets are currently available by random ballot from 3pm, Tuesday 13th June until 3pm, Wednesday 14th June, and there are more details about how you can apply for them here. But if you miss out on tickets, not to worry – the Q&A is set to be streamed live on the BBC1 Facebook page and the Doctor Who YouTube channel, so you’ll still get a chance to join in with at least some of the fun.

As for the main event, well, we’d advise learning a few Murray Gold tunes and sitting ready at the keyboard when World Enough and Time hits the screen. It’s just as good as being there yourself, right?

More like this

Advertisement

Doctor Who continues on BBC1 this Saturday 17th June at 6:45pm