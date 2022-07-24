Get ready to gather your fellow fans and show your support for your favourite – whether you're a Whovian or Trekkie, Marvel obsessive or Stranger Things fanatic. Any one of these shows could be our latest TV Champion - and with a few old favourites (including former TV Champion, er, champion Outlander) in the mix, it's all to play for.

The epic showdown that is Sci-Fi and Fantasy Champion starts tomorrow, with voting in Round 1 opening at 12pm. We already have goosebumps.

Don't forget to rally the troops – this vote is fandom v fandom, with unlimited votes meaning it really is the most passionate fans who emerge victorious. Think of it like a tug of war – stop voting, and your favourite show might fall behind.

So, without further ado, here are the pairings for Round 1, as 16 shows go head-to-head for places in the quarter-finals.

Stranger Things v The Lazarus Project

Doctor Who v Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

Foundation v A Discovery of Witches

The Umbrella Academy v Moon Knight

The Boys v Obi-Wan Kenobi

Arcane v Outlander

Ms Marvel v The Witcher

Loki v Severance

There can only be one winner, but first you have to make sure your favourite makes it through to the next round!

We'll be updating this page with the polls tomorrow – so make sure you check back here at 12pm BST and brace yourselves for a voting frenzy.

The polls close at 5pm BST, so you won't have long to rack up those votes and spread the word to ensure your show stays in the lead.

Want to keep track and get involved? You can join in on social media by following @RadioTimes on Twitter and Instagram, and tweeting along with the hashtag #TVChampion.

So block out your schedules, Sci-Fi and Fantasy fans: Monday-Thursday, 12pm-5pm BST each day it's time to keep hitting that 'Vote' button! Let the games begin...

