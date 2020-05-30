The new film is penned by Orange Is The New Black writers Lauren Schuker Blum and Rebecca Angelo, and is a mark of Universal's commitment to expanding its monster universe.

The studio already has plans for a slate of scary flicks, including Elizabeth Bank's The Invisible Woman, and Rocketman director Dexter Fletcher’s project, Renfield, based on Dracula's henchman of the same name.

The 2010 Wolfman was a box office bomb, and Universal will no doubt be looking for a fresh take on the horror mythology.

It's not yet known what the new Wolfman will look like, with further details yet to be announced.