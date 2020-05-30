Ryan Gosling attached to star in Wolfman remake
The Big Short actor will play a man cursed as a werewolf
Universal's new horror reboot Wolfman will reportedly star Oscar-nominee Ryan Gosling in the title role.
The La La Land actor will take on the role of a man who is bitten by and cursed as a werewolf, as reported by multiple media outlets including Deadline. The role was last tackled by Benicio del Toro in the studio's 2010 adaptation of the horror tale.
The new film is penned by Orange Is The New Black writers Lauren Schuker Blum and Rebecca Angelo, and is a mark of Universal's commitment to expanding its monster universe.
The studio already has plans for a slate of scary flicks, including Elizabeth Bank's The Invisible Woman, and Rocketman director Dexter Fletcher’s project, Renfield, based on Dracula's henchman of the same name.
The 2010 Wolfman was a box office bomb, and Universal will no doubt be looking for a fresh take on the horror mythology.
It's not yet known what the new Wolfman will look like, with further details yet to be announced.