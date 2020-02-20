The Saint was originally created by author Leslie Charteris for a series of books published between 1928 and 1963 – real name Simon Templar, he is a Robin Hood-inspired criminal and thief-for-hire.

Prior to playing James Bond, Roger Moore famously starred as Templar in a popular television series from 1962 to 1969, with Ian Ogilvy taking on the role for Return of the Saint from 1978-1979.

Val Kilmer fronted a previous big-screen version in 1997 to a mixed response, with Adam Rayner starring in the character's most recent screen outing, a 2013 TV pilot that was shelved but eventually released direct-to-video in 2017.

ITV was also developing a pilot for a Saint reboot in 2015 with writers Ed Whitmore (Silent Witness) and Chris Lunt (Prey), but this failed to materialise.

The new movie version will be written by Seth Grahame-Smith (The Lego Batman Movie), with Paramount apparently eyeing the film as the possible first movie in a franchise.