“I simply didn’t think of it,” the screenwriter (who rebooted and ran the series from 2005-2010) explained in a new interview with Doctor Who magazine when asked whether he thought of adding a female Doctor to his notably progressive era on the series.

“We did a very, very good job in 2005 but it was a different world back then.

“What Chris Chibnall is brilliantly doing is making me and Steven Moffat look old-fashioned. We look like the past. And that’s exactly what we are – we are the past.”

And Davies said that he felt very positive about the show’s bright new future, with Whittaker impressing him in her TV appearances thus far.

“I don’t know Jodie, but whenever I’ve seen her interviewed on breakfast TV or whatever, she’s been really funny and vivid, not just spouting PR lines,” he said. “And that’s rare. That excited me.

“Someone who’s got an incredibly strong self is going to fit the Doctor perfectly.”

We’d say that’s quite the seal of approval from 'Doctor Who’s past' – and to think, it didn’t even need a Tardis to get here.

Doctor Who returns to BBC1 this Christmas