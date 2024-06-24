Reflecting on their work together, Davies explained: "I love her. I'm sad I'm not working with Eve Myles at the moment. She's a Welsh actor, so I'd seen her for years.

"She did a series on BBC Wales called Belonging, and I used to sit and watch it thinking, 'I'm dying to work with her.'

"She came in and did one Doctor Who, and it was so brilliant and so mad and so lovely and so unforgettable I just thought I've got to work with her again - so I created a show called Torchwood and gave her the lead.

"It was written for her, it was a straight offer. I think she's amazing... she's properly brilliant."

Torchwood, which aired for four seasons from 2006, starred the likes of John Barrowman, Burn Gorman and Naoko Mori, and saw Myles's character, Gwen, accept Jack's offer to join Torchwood and become his second-in-command.

As for whether the pair could reunite on screen once more, never say never! Davies made "a pledge" on camera that he will work with Myles in the future.

He said: "I'm making a pledge now, on camera - I'm going to work with Eve Myles again soon."

You can watch the full video below.

Doctor Who season 14 is available to watch on BBC iPlayer. Previous seasons are available to stream on BBC iPlayer with episodes of the classic series also available on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial here.

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.