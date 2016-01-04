"I'd like to do it", Allam says in this week's edition of Radio Times. "Playing a villain would be great."

Perhaps D.I could be short for Dalek Intelligence, eh?

For now he'll have to content himself with chasing down the criminals on this planet with DC Endeavour Morse, but never say never. Who knows when a Tardis might pop up on the streets of 60s Oxford?

Stranger things have happened in the Whoniverse.

