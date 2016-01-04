Roger Allam wants to play a Doctor Who villain
Endeavour's D.I. Fred Thursday wouldn't mind switching sides to take on The Doctor
He's probably best known to TV viewers as Endeavour Morse's boss and man of the law D.I. Fred Thursday but Roger Allam wouldn't mind finding himself on the wrong side of the law if he was in an episode of Doctor Who.
The actor, who admits he was "one of those children who'd hide when Doctor Who started", would love to get his teeth into a nasty role in the beloved Sci-fi series.
"I'd like to do it", Allam says in this week's edition of Radio Times. "Playing a villain would be great."
Perhaps D.I could be short for Dalek Intelligence, eh?
For now he'll have to content himself with chasing down the criminals on this planet with DC Endeavour Morse, but never say never. Who knows when a Tardis might pop up on the streets of 60s Oxford?
Stranger things have happened in the Whoniverse.
The new issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale from Tuesday 5th January in shops and on the newsstand and offers a free DVD copy of David Attenborough's Rise of Animals