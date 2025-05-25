Predictably, the major cast change and behind-the-scenes shake-up garnered a mixed response from longtime viewers, but with any luck the new team will have found their footing by the time we catch up with them here.

Adult Swim appears to have faith in them, with the show's US broadcaster handing out another renewal last year, which will keep the show on the air up to at least season 12.

If you're excited for more inter-dimensional antics, here's when to expect Rick and Morty in the US – and the latest speculation on its UK arrival.

Rick and Morty season 8 release schedule

Rick and Morty season 8 will premiere in the US on Adult Swim at 11pm ET/PT on Sunday 25th May 2025.

Here's an overview of the full Rick and Morty season 8 release schedule:

Rick and Morty season 8 episode 1 – Summer of All Fears – Sunday 25th May 2025

Rick and Morty season 8 episode 2 – Valkyrick – Sunday 1st June 2025

Rick and Morty season 8 episode 3 – The Rick, The Mort & The Ugly – Sunday 8th June 2025

Rick and Morty season 8 episode 4 – The Last Temptation of Jerry – Sunday 15th June 2025

Rick and Morty season 8 episode 5 – Cryo Mort a Rickver – Sunday 22nd June 2025

Rick and Morty season 8 episode 6 – The Curicksous Case of Bethjamin Button – Sunday 29th June 2025

Rick and Morty season 8 episode 7 – Ricker Than Fiction – Sunday 6th July 2025

Rick and Morty season 8 episode 8 – Nomortland – Sunday 13th July 2025

Rick and Morty season 8 episode 9 – Morty Daddy – Sunday 20th July 2025

Rick and Morty season 8 episode 10 – Hot Rick – Sunday 27th July 2025

Is Rick and Morty season 8 available in the UK?

Rick and Morty season 8 does not yet have a confirmed UK premiere date.

Previous editions of the sci-fi comedy have premiered within a day or two of their US debut via E4 and the Channel 4 streaming platform, but no such plan has been announced for this latest run.

After a window of exclusivity on Channel 4 (the UK home of Adult Swim content), new Rick and Morty episodes have later migrated to Netflix months down the line, where all previous seasons remain available to stream right now.

It's seems plausible, then, that Rick and Morty season 8 will return to one of those two homes, but for now, we'll just have to stand by for confirmation of precisely where it will end up.

We'll update this page when details of Rick and Morty season 8's UK premiere are announced.

Rick and Morty season 8 is coming soon.

