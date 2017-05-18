The pair will be joined by Anneika Rose (Line of Duty) in The Hood Maker which is "set in a world without advanced technology and where mutant telepaths have become humanity's only mechanism for long distance communication."

According to Channel 4, "their powers have unintended implications and when the public begins to embrace mysterious telepath-blocking hoods, two detectives with an entangled past are brought in to investigate."

Madden will play Agent Ross, with Grainger as Honor and Rose playing Mary. The episode has been written by Matthew Graham (Life on Mars) and directed by Julian Jarrold (Becoming Jane).

The trio join a long list of stars already announced for the 10-episode sci-fi anthology series. The likes of Timothy Spall, Steve Buscemi, Greg Kinnear, Mirielle Enos, Benedict Wong, Terrence Howard, Anna Paquin, Jack Reynor, and Geraldine Paquin are all lined up to play a part, along with Bryan Cranston who also serves as an executive producer on the series.

Each episode is inspired by one of Philip K.Dick's short stories, with a string of leading British and American writers – including Ronald D. Moore and Jack Thorne – signed on adapt his work for television.

Electric Dreams will air on Channel 4 later this year and will be available to US viewers via Amazon Prime Video.