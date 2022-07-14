However, beyond that broad premise, this latest screen adaptation of the popular video game bears little resemblance to the source material, which has some fans understandably concerned.

Netflix has reimagined the world of Resident Evil for a new streaming series, which once again examines the devastating consequences of immoral experiments by the Umbrella Corporation.

"We have tons of people who know everything about Resident Evil and the Resident Evil lore, but we really want to open it up to new audiences," assured executive producer Mary Leah Sutton. "It's a new take on a franchise but it's also its own thing."

While major changes have been made to the established canon, Netflix's Resident Evil does honour the legacy of the games with certain inclusions – read on for an overview of the key differences and similarities.

Resident Evil: Netflix vs video game comparison

The story of Netflix's Resident Evil is actually directly connected to the games, taking place in a world where the events of the 1996 original and 1998 sequel unfolded exactly as remembered.

That's why there are references to an ambiguous disaster in Raccoon City, which had once been located in the American midwest but was completely destroyed (along with its infected inhabitants) in a government cover-up – as depicted in the Playstation game Resident Evil 2.

The Netflix series picks up 24 years later with Umbrella founding New Raccoon City in South Africa, where it has relocated many of its most important employees, including Albert Wesker (Lance Reddick).

This version of Wesker has raised many an eyebrow among fans, as the infamous villain is shown to be a loving father to two teenage daughters, which doesn't line up with his appearance in the first game (from which this show supposedly takes its cues).

Lance Reddick plays Albert Wesker in Resident Evil (2022) Netflix

Besides Wesker, all of the characters in this series are original creations, although Umbrella CEO Evelyn Marcus (Paola Núñez) is inspired by lore as the daughter of virologist and game character James Marcus.

Sisters Jade and Billie Wesker may be new additions to Resident Evil, but some of the monstrosities they face off against will be well-known to fans.

Zombie dogs have become synonymous with this franchise ever since their terrifying appearance in the very first game, so it's no surprise that both the Milla Jovovich films and this show have chosen to feature the macabre twist on man's best friend.

Giant spiders have also been part of the Resident Evil experience since the beginning so they are a welcome inclusion here (sorry arachnophobes!), while you should keep an eye out for cameos from the disgusting Licker monster and the "chainsaw man" of the acclaimed fourth game (see top of page).

Zombie dog in Resident Evil (2022) Netflix

While later entries in the video game series have been praised for their cinematic execution, the first title became infamous for its clunky script and poor voice acting, with one particular line getting a nod in this show.

"Jill, here's a lock pick. It might be handy if you, the master of unlocking, take it with you," says Barry Burton to Jill Valentine in a fuzzy recording from the 1996 release.

That bizarre compliment is referenced in Netflix's reboot, when a character accompanying Jade Wesker in the post-apocalyptic year 2036 describes themselves as the "master of unlocking".

On that note, the cataclysmic wasteland setting of the flash-forward section of the show is itself a big step away from the canon of the source material.

Ella Balinska as Jade Wesker in Resident Evil (2022) Netflix

Despite several zombie outbreaks across three decades, the world never actually ends in the Resident Evil games with each incident usually being somewhat contained by the end of the story.

The idea of a full-blown zombie apocalypse (zombocalypse?) was introduced to this franchise in 2007's own unfaithful adaptation Resident Evil: Extinction, which shared the same Mad Max aesthetic that this streaming show also opts for.

This has been a sticking point among diehard fans as many of them prefer the claustrophobic, bullet-scarce survival horror stylings of Resident Evils 1, 2, and 7 over the more action-centric blockbuster antics of 5 and 6.

In response to fans and critics, Capcom has recently reverted back to the play-style of the earlier games, so it's a bold choice for this Netflix series to continue down a course in the opposite direction. We'll see if it pays off.

Resident Evil is available to stream on Netflix from Thursday 14th July 2022.

