The pictures were taken in 2013 at the start of filming for An Adventure in Space and Time, Mark Gatiss’s drama about the origins of Doctor Who, made for the programme’s 50th anniversary.

The Radio Times team and photographer Gary Moyes were on location with the cast and crew as they braved the chill of a winter morning on Monday 4 February to shoot scenes at Queensmere pond on Wimbledon Common.

The director of An Adventure in Space and Time was Terry McDonough, while the producer was Matt Strevens, who is taking over as Chris Chibnall’s fellow executive producer for the 11th series of Doctor Who.

Lesley Manville as Heather Hartnell and David Bradley as William Hartnell on Wimbledon Common, filming An Adventure in Space and Time on 4 February 2013. Radio Times asked them to pose with a mock-up of Hartnell's first RT cover as Doctor Who from 1964.

Lesley Manville as Heather Hartnell and David Bradley as William Hartnell on Wimbledon Common.

Lesley Manville and David Bradley are joined by Bailey (as Stumpy the dog)

Scene 25. Take 9. Lesley Manville, David Bradley and Bailey are ready for action!

The cast and crew prepare for another shot on Wimbledon Common.

Director Terry McDonough (in the cap) chats with the actors.

Mr Bradley's hair-piece needs attention

David Bradley chatting with producer Matt Strevens and director Terry McDonough

Producer Matt Strevens, director Terry McDonough and David Bradley sharing a laugh

Another set-up for the Hartnells on Wimbledon Common

Costume tweak for Mr Bradley.

The director talks to the cast

Take 3 of Scene 100 as Heather (Lesley Manville) prepares to read some fan mail to Bill (David Bradley)

Heather reads some fan mail to Bill

Heather (Lesley Manville) looks on as William Hartnell (David Bradley) signs an autograph for young fan Alan (Reece Pockney)

Photographed by Gary Moyes (4 February 2013). All photos copyright Radio Times Archive.

Patrick Mulkern's 2013 interview with David Bradley