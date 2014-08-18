Peter Capaldi is so close to his screen debut as our new Doctor, but his predecessor Matt Smith has certainly not been forgotten, as proven by the return of his uncanny impersonator Jake Dunsbridge.

You may remember Jake's YouTube video from earlier this year, where the young virtuoso took to his webcam and nailed the 11th Doctor's leaving speech from The Time of the Doctor to a quite eerie degree of accuracy. Now, he's taking on another famous Smith soliloquy, this time from The Rings of Akhaten.