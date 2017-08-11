Red Dwarf Twitter account hides season 12 episode titles in a word search
Can you find them all?
Anticipation for the upcoming 12th season of cult sci-fi comedy has been steadily brewing, and now fans have something to get excited about: UKTV and Dave have revealed all six episode titles through an old school word search on the official Red Dwarf Twitter account.
Fans were given an hour to find the titles in the word search before the big reveal.
So how did you get on? Have some answers! That's #RedDwarfXII - six brand new episodes, coming to @davechannel this autumn! pic.twitter.com/vMDrOoFnAj
— Red Dwarf (@RedDwarfHQ) August 11, 2017
And finally, for those who take no joy in old school puzzles, the episodes were listed in order:
Just in case you missed our wordsearch game, here are all the #RedDwarfXII titles in nice, simple, correct order! pic.twitter.com/hNw51To5JA
— Red Dwarf (@RedDwarfHQ) August 11, 2017
What they might mean is the next puzzle...
The show, about a gang of misfits stranded in deep space, is set to return for its 12th season in autumn 2017, almost 30 years after the original series debuted. There have been several comebacks since it ended its initial run in 1993, in 1997, 2009, 2012 and 2016.
Red Dwarf season 12 will air on Dave in Autumn 2017