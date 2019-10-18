The quartet, who garnered a cult following, told fans the upcoming special will be their "most epic adventure yet".

In a statement, Charles said that he was "excited to get back on board with the boys from the Dwarf," adding: "I can’t wait to discuss Robert’s prostate problems, Chris Barrie’s hip replacement and have a proper look at Danny’s new dentures whilst they marvel at the agelessness of the Charles physique. I will surely require the services of a chiropractor after dragging these doddering misfits through what promises to be our most epic adventure yet.”

Co-creator Doug Naylor, who is writing and directing the feature-length special, said: "I’m absolutely thrilled to have the opportunity of making more Red Dwarf. UKTV has been a never-ending source of support and encouragement since we first started working together ten years ago. Can’t wait to start shooting a format that I don’t think has ever been done before. Smoke me a kipper, we’re back and not just for breakfast.”

To mark the show's return, Dave is also commissioning three hour-length retrospective documentaries charting the show's history, featuring previously un-broadcast footage and new interviews with cast and crew.

Red Dwarf airs on Dave next year, and you can book audience tickets from 12pm today. To find out more click here.