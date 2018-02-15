Red Dwarf stars and fans celebrate 30 years since the show first aired
Happy Red Dwarf day smegheads!
After 12 series of wonderfully weird sci-fi comedy, Red Dwarf fans are celebrating the show’s 30th anniversary.
The adventures of Lister, Rimmer, Kryten and Cat began on this day (15th February) in 1988, and fans and stars have been marking 30 years of the cult sitcom on Twitter.
From a round-up of smegs over the years to photos of the original series and fan-made trailers, it’s all there…
Red Dwarf theme tune creator Howard Goodall got in on the act...
And star Danny John-Jules was also celebrating.
Stars Craig Charles, Chris Barrie, Robert Llewellyn and Danny John-Jules all reunited for Red Dwarf's 12th reincarnation last year, and they're showing no signs of slowing down after three decades, with a thirteenth series already in the works.