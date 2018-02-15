From a round-up of smegs over the years to photos of the original series and fan-made trailers, it’s all there…

Red Dwarf theme tune creator Howard Goodall got in on the act...

And star Danny John-Jules was also celebrating.

Stars Craig Charles, Chris Barrie, Robert Llewellyn and Danny John-Jules all reunited for Red Dwarf's 12th reincarnation last year, and they're showing no signs of slowing down after three decades, with a thirteenth series already in the works.