If a return does happen though, fans should expect the story to stay open-ended. When asked what he hopes for the future of the series and for his character Lister, Charles said: "I just want a happy ending for them all. I don't think we'll ever do a final episode, though.

"Apart from Gavin and Stacy, which worked quite well as a final episode, final episodes are generally s**te and leave people with a sense of disappointment and anti-climax.

Craig Charles as Dave Lister in Red Dwarf. UKTV/Joel Anderson

"So we always said we'd never do a last episode. We'd just not make it anymore – and we might be at that point now. I hope not, but if we are, it's been a great run. If we do have our last hurrah then it'll be fun."

It was previously reported that Red Dwarf would return this year for three new episodes, but Charles has since explained that the logistics are proving trickier than expected, saying: "I’m not sure that it will come back, to be honest.

"I know that the deal that we had to make it this year looks like that might not be happening now.

"I can't really say any more on that because I don't know much more, but I just know that there have been lots of conversations about cost, and I think [the episodes] might be too expensive."

However, he teased that the script and mock-ups he's seen are "stunning", saying that he and the rest of the cast are desperately hoping the return will happen.

In the meantime, fans can catch Charles in his new comedy horror film Zombie Apache.

The upcoming film, which also stars Jamie Costa, follows a greedy real estate developer who desecrates a sacred Viking burial ground and unleashes a nightmare upon the unsuspecting locals.

Charles said of the film: "It's a proper funny script... it's a bit like America's Shaun of the Dead, only it's set in the Appalachian Mountains."

He added: "It was just great working with Jamie Costa. I think he's gonna be a proper Hollywood star, he's a very talented lad. It's done a bit like an '80s buddy movie – like Lethal Weapon with zombies!"

Given the film's title, it of course has a link to Native American culture, with Charles addressing how the film aimed to portray the culture sensitively.

He said: "At the end of the film, you'll definitely be on the Native Americans' side.

"My character is called Liverpool Joe and he's a guy that's gone over to America, fell in love with a Native American girl, married her, and learned their ways, which he then employs to his own life in a way that you think, 'Does he really understand?' So he's quite a conflicted character in that way.

"It's fun, the script is funny, and it's shot beautifully."

Zombie Apache is set for release in summer/autumn 2025. Red Dwarf is available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.