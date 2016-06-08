Rare Dalek, TARDIS and Cyberman among Doctor Who memorabilia up for auction
Who fans, this could finally be your chance to own your own Dalek - if you have a spare £15,000 knocking about...
Doctor Who fans who've been saving their pocket money now have the chance to own their very own Dalek, by bidding in an auction of TV and film memorabilia.
Used in the 1966 film Daleks – Invasion Earth: 2150 AD, the prop, which a person can sit inside of, is expected to go for between £12,000 and £15,000.
The Dalek was one of three given away in a competition by breakfast cereal Sugar Puffs that tied in with the release of the movie. Originally silver, it has since been repainted red.
Auctioneer James Lewis said Daleks from the period were "incredibly rare", adding "I've never seen one coming up for many, many, many years."
A Cyberman suit from Fifth Doctor TV adventure Earthshock and a TARDIS used in a stage show are also among 67 items from the world of television and film belonging to a collector from Hertfordshire, whose wife is forcing him to sell them so that they can downsize.
More like this
"There's no way that we can accommodate all of these things. The last thing I want is a Dalek in the bedroom," she told the BBC.
"Everything has to go. We don't want any of it back.
"I'm locking my husband in a straitjacket in the garden shed so he can't bid on any of it again."
The auction takes place on Wednesday 8th June at Bamfords Auctioneers & Valuers in Derby