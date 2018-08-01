A selection of the brightest and best shows from the world of Sci-Fi and Fantasy will go head-to-head in the quest to find just one Champion this year. In Round 2 they were whittled down to just 8 and now they must face off against each other again.

You've got 12 hours to cast your votes this time around and you can vote as many times as you like for as many different shows as you like.

Advertisement

But remember - it's all just a bit of summer fun, so do make sure to take a break from your screens!