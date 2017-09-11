Download your EXCLUSIVE Radio Times Outlander season 3 digital edition
The Droughtlander is over and we're taking you behind the scenes at the UK launch of season 3
Where were you when the Droughtlander ended? RadioTimes.com and some very lucky competition winners had a chance to watch the first episode of season three in the company of executive producer Ronald D Moore and the cast – and now you can find out exactly what happened behind the scenes.
Richard Rankin, Sophie Skelton, Lauren Lyle, John Bell and Steven Cree joined Moore at the UK premiere of the new series, and at down to answer fans' burning questions about their characters, life on set, and the season ahead.
Pick up of a copy of the exclusive Radio Times Digital Edition to find out what the stars had to say at the exciting Q&A session, see exclusive new photos, and get up to date with everything you need to know about season three.
Also, by downloading the season three commemorative issue, you could be in with a chance of winning a very special Outlander season three poster, signed by members of the cast.
