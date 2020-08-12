It's certainly a fun idea, and might seem like the sort idea that must have been inspired by a comic book or graphic novel, but that isn't actually the case here - the film was developed from a spec script written by Mattson Tomlin, a screenwriter who was last year brought on board to co-write the script for the upcoming Batman reboot.

This therefore makes Project Power rather a rare specimen - a film based around super powers that is not based on a pre-existing comic.

That said, there are a couple of comic books that might have inspired the film on some level - as super power drugs have appeared in a few different comics before, for example Compound V, which is seen in The Boys and, of course, Captain America's Super Soldier Serum.

And perhaps if the film is a success the concept might inspire a run of comic books - there's certainly a lot of potential for different stories based around the pill!

