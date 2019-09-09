His agent confirmed the star had died in Los Angeles, California, on 7th September.

He also had voice roles in the animated Spider-Man TV series, in Japanese animations Digimon and Cowboy Bebop.

More recently, Axelrod starred in comedy film The Clapper, which starred Ed Helms and Amanda Seyfried.

“Robert enjoyed meeting his fans and inspiring them to follow their passions," his agent said in the Twitter statement.

"His beautiful and kindred soul will never be forgotten and we take comfort in knowing his memory will live on in all those he inspired, met and knew."

Having first started in the industry as a guitarist, Axelrod transitioned into being a well-loved voice actor in the 1980’s – lending his voice to over 150 characters.

A GoFundMe page has been created to cover his final expenses and memorial service, which is to be held in Orlando, Florida.