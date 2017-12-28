In a letter addressed to David (dated November 23rd 1963 - we see what he did there!), the actor encouraged the young boy to embrace and enjoy the upcoming regeneration.

"Even though it can be a little bit icky (like really bad flu) it has always, ALWAYS, turned out to be good for Doctor Who", Capaldi wrote. "The new Doctor always becomes your favourite and the one that goes... well, he never really goes, he is always there, somewhere in time and space, and if you think about him enough you'll see him and he'll see you."

The Scottish actor - whose last scenes as the 12th Doctor aired on Christmas Day - reminded the young man that "everything ends, and it's always sad. But everything begins again and that's always happy."

"Be happy", he concluded.

Those are Doctor's orders.