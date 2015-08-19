“I use music to get into character sometimes, including previous Doctor Who soundtracks,” Capaldi told The Mirror.

In fact, when Capaldi heard his own theme he admits he “got all teary”.

“I know I’m over the top, but I never thought I would hear that,” Capaldi explained.

Of playing the legendary character, the actor admits he approaches the role with a “deep Scottish melancholy” because he knows it has to come to an end one day.

“I will cross that bridge when we come to it,” he said adding, “Which may be sooner rather than later.”

The new series returns to BBC1 on September 19th and, with the help of a detailed look at a recent snap shot, we’ve got some ideas on what might be in store.

