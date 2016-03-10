Peter Capaldi: ‘Steven Moffat will be remembered as one of Doctor Who’s greatest writers’
The Twelfth Doctor is certain that Moffat's legacy as showrunner is assured
When it was announced that Doctor Who showrunner Steven Moffat was stepping down and handing over to Chris Chibnall in 2018, thoughts immediately turned to the writer’s legacy on the show.
Would he be remembered for writing great stories and twisty season arcs, or for plots some audiences called confusing and the wish some fans had to see him replaced earlier?
Well, recently we got the chance to catch up with series lead Peter Capaldi – and he told us exactly where he thought Moffat stood in the history of Doctor Who.
“I think he’ll be remembered as probably one of its greatest writers,” the actor told RadioTimes.com. “Because he has such an imaginative take on it, which is also popular, and emotional.
“He’s able to create stories that are both deeply emotional and very dramatic and exciting. And he loves monsters!" Capaldi continued.
“That’s a tricky combination, which I think he pulls off brilliantly.”
Capaldi himself says he hasn’t decided whether he’ll stay on after Moffat leaves (although he has been asked to remain for Chris Chibnall's first series), but admits that after a few months away from the show he’s itching to get back in action.
“I’m looking forward to going back to being Doctor Who,” he said. “I’ve had quite a lot of time off.
“Although the show’s not coming on until next year we’re starting very soon, which is great. Because the gap’s been longer than we had last year, and you know I want to get on with it.
“I want to get on with those adventures and be Doctor Who. I won’t be Doctor Who forever, so I want to get on and enjoy it.”
