“I’ve been asked to stay on,” Capaldi told RadioTimes.com, “but it’s such a long time before I have to make that decision.

“Steven’s been absolutely wonderful, so I love working with him. Chris is fantastic, and I think he’s a hugely talented guy.

“I don’t know where the show’s gonna go then. I don’t know. I have to make up my mind, and I haven’t yet.”

He concluded: “As Steven will tell you, it’s very difficult to say goodbye.”

In summary, you shouldn’t be surprised to see a very familiar Time Lord at the Tardis controls for a few years yet…

Doctor Who series 9 is available now on DVD and on BBC Store