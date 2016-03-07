Peter Capaldi: ‘I’ve been asked to stay on in Doctor Who after Steven Moffat leaves’
The Twelfth Doctor says he may carry on with new showrunner Chris Chibnall
When Steven Moffat announced his departure as Doctor Who showrunner earlier this year, there was only one question on everyone’s minds – would current Doctor Peter Capaldi stay on with new boss Chris Chibnall, or hand over the Tardis keys like former Time Lord David Tennant did when Russell T Davies left the series?
Now, RadioTimes.com can reveal that the BBC has asked Capaldi to stay on as the Doctor after Moffat’s departure – but the actor himself isn’t sure whether he’ll take up their offer.
“I’ve been asked to stay on,” Capaldi told RadioTimes.com, “but it’s such a long time before I have to make that decision.
“Steven’s been absolutely wonderful, so I love working with him. Chris is fantastic, and I think he’s a hugely talented guy.
“I don’t know where the show’s gonna go then. I don’t know. I have to make up my mind, and I haven’t yet.”
He concluded: “As Steven will tell you, it’s very difficult to say goodbye.”
In summary, you shouldn’t be surprised to see a very familiar Time Lord at the Tardis controls for a few years yet…
