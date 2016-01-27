In the video below, Capaldi said; "Jenna’s fantastic, I miss her very much.

"We had such a great relationship. She was so good. She’s a fabulous actress, she has great depth, and great lightness, and humour, warmth and passion.

"And she’s a star, an absolute Audrey Hepburn. She’s also a great person, so I shall miss her very much."

