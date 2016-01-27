Peter Capaldi on Doctor Who without Jenna Coleman: "I miss her very much"
The Time Lord had some very lovely things to say about his former companion — and he hopes they'll work together again...
While Peter Capaldi is excited about looking for a new companion, he has also said that he misses Jenna Coleman "very much."
Speaking to RadioTimes.com exclusively at the Radio Times covers party, the Doctor Who star had some truly heart-warming things to say about the actress who played his sidekick Clara Oswald.
In the video below, Capaldi said; "Jenna’s fantastic, I miss her very much.
"We had such a great relationship. She was so good. She’s a fabulous actress, she has great depth, and great lightness, and humour, warmth and passion.
"And she’s a star, an absolute Audrey Hepburn. She’s also a great person, so I shall miss her very much."
More like this
Watch the full video to hear what Capaldi has to say about Coleman...