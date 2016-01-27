"So we’re looking for someone different," he added with a mysterious smile, lingering on that last word...

But while Capaldi is clearly excited by the prospect of a new and "different" companion, he also revealed that one of his favourite — and most taxing — episodes to film was Heaven Sent, where he acted entirely alone.

"The one where I was on my own was quite challenging because I thought people would get tired of my face and all my tricks. But in a way it was great to do an episode — I mean this in the nicest possible way —with no other actors because it meant I became very much closer with the crew.

The crew are fantastic and I have a great relationship with them anyway, but to be with them all the time was lovely."